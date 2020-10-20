Cumbrian lake cruises more popular than Stonehenge

Windermere Lake Cruises is the fifth most popular paid for tourist attraction in England attracting more visitors than Stonehenge and Westminster Abbey, according to a survey.

Visit England say 1.6 million people took a trip on the company's vessels last year.

Credit: ITV News

The survey published by Visit England shows that gardens saw the highest percentage growth in visitor numbers during 2019.Visits to England’s gardens increased by 10% in 2019 compared to the previous year. Farms and Places of Worship also saw a rise in visitor numbers, up by 8%. Historic Houses, Castles, Wildlife Attractions and Zoos were both up by 5%.

Topping the list of free attractions was the British Museum with 6.2 million visitors followed by the Tate Modern with nearly 6.1 million and the National Gallery with 6 million.

