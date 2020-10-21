Carlisle charity gives disabled pups new lease of life

Video report by Emily Reader

A dog which lost its back paws after being hit by a train in Egypt has hope of a new life thanks to a charity in Carlisle.

Miracle's Mission helps dogs with disabilities live a full and happy life. The animal welfare charity hopes to open the UK's first rehabilitation centre for disabled rescue animals.

The animal welfare charity in Carlisle specialises in treating, rehabilitating and rehoming animals with disabilities.

Victoria Bryceson started the charity in 2015 after a trip to Borneo made her aware of the severity of the street dog population.

She launched a neutering project to try and stop the issue at its cause. Since then, she has helped more than 6,000 animals.