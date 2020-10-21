Five people have died at the Charnwood Lodge Care Home in Dumfries following an outbreak of coronavirus.

The charity which runs the home says it is working with Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership to manage the outbreak.

Community Integrated Care said it had taken "immediate action" to control the infection, including a full decontamination of the home.

In a statement Martin McGuigan, Managing Director at Community Integrated Care, said "we have lost five people we support as a result of the virus and our hearts go out to their loved ones, as well as our colleagues."

Last week NHS Dumfries and Galloway said the situation at Charnwood Lodge was "very concerning", with a number of recorded cases among staff and residents.

Mr McGuigan said: “We have been astounded by the incredible efforts and professionalism of the entire staff team who have done their utmost to support residents, families and each other through this incredibly challenging time.

“We will continue to work closely with the Local Authority and Public Health teams to ensure that we are taking all necessary steps to protect everyone within the home and provide the practical and emotional support needed.”

A spokesman for Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership said: “This has been proving a very difficult and concerning situation, but we would note the dedication of Community Integrated Care and their staff at Charnwood Lodge in their response.