Scottish smoke alarm rule change delayed until 2022

The Scottish Government is to ask for a 12-month delay in changes to rules regarding smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in homes.

Legislation which currently applies to private rented property and new-builds is due to come into effect for all homes in Scotland in February.

However ministers are now suggesting a year-long delay because of practical difficulties likely to face homeowners after the coronavirus pandemic.

The new standards will mean every home in Scotland must have a smoke alarm fitted in the living room or lounge, and in circulation spaces such as hallways and landings.

They would also require a heat alarm in every kitchen, with alarms interlinked so they can be heard throughout a property.

A carbon monoxide alarm must also be in place where there is a fixed combustion appliance.

The Scottish Government will ask the Scottish Parliament to delay these changes to February 2022.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: "Fire safety is an absolute priority for the Scottish Government and we remain committed to implementing these improved regulations, which will mean everyone will benefit from the same level of protection, whether they own their home or rent from a social or private landlord.

"Given the impact of Covid-19 and the difficulties this is likely to create for people seeking to install new smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, we have listened to concerns and decided to ask the Scottish Parliament to delay implementation.

"If this delay is approved, we will continue to work with partners to spread awareness of the changes before the new deadline.

"Our focus will be on supporting householders to ensure satisfactory fire alarms are installed so we can improve the safety of their homes."

"They have simply failed miserably to prepare the public for the new rules" Colin Smyth, South Scotland MSP

Commenting on the delay, South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth said , “It’s important to remember that these measures are being introduced to save lives following the dreadful Grenfell Tower tragedy. They were first outlined in 2018 and agreed by Parliament at the beginning of 2019, so for the Scottish Government to blame COVID19 for the decision to delay their introduction is pretty lame. They have simply failed miserably to prepare the public for the new rules”.

John Lamont, MP for the Scottish Borders welcomed the news, saying “This is a common sense decision and I am glad the Scottish Government have listened to my concerns. People were rightly anxious about complying with these new rules given the current coronavirus situation."

Rachel Hamilton, MSP for for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire said, “We must make sure our homes are safe but homeowners and landlords were given less than four months to install the alarms and other devices. This caused widespread panic amongst my constituents, and it is simply unacceptable to have such poor communication from the SNP Government over something so important."