The First Minister of Scotland has urged people to do their bit now to get coronavirus under control and avoid what's being called a 'digital Christmas.'

Speaking at the daily Scottish Government briefing, the Nicola Sturgeon said if it were Christmas tomorrow, she'd have some pretty harsh words to say to people.

When STV News asked the First Minister if Scots should begin planning for a digital Christmas, Sturgeon said: “I want us to be able to celebrate Christmas as normally as it is possible to do within the context of a global pandemic.

“My message to people is that the more we all stick with these really difficult restrictions right now, the more chance there will be of us doing that.

“Some of the really tough additional things the government is deciding right now, restrictions on hospitality for example and any other restrictions we feel necessary to put in place, will also be in part about trying to deal decisively with an upsurge in the virus now so we give ourselves the best chance of greater normality at Christmas."

She continued: "Christmas this year for no country anywhere is going to be absolutely normal and without any restrictions. I could do what politicians would do in normal times and try to tell you otherwise, and let people down nearer the time, but that's not the right approach right now.

"We are not likely to be able to celebrate Christmas with no limits on how many people we have in our homes and on what we do."

She said that the "best chance of getting as much normality over the Christmas period as possible is for all of us to abide by these restrictions and all the guidance right now".

The First Minister added that any restrictions would not stop Santa Clause from delivering presents to children on Christmas Eve because he's a 'key worker.'