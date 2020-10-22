A further coronavirus death has been reported at a care home in Dumfries and Galloway, bringing the total to six.

It follows an outbreak of the virus at Charnwood Lodge Care Home in Dumfries.

The charity which runs the home says it is working with Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership to manage the outbreak.

A spokesperson from the local authority said: "Thoughts are with the family and with staff at this very difficult and challenging time."

The residents died in the last two weeks. Surveillance testing is being carried out weekly to monitor the spread of the virus.

More on this as we get it.