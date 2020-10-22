Rise in Covid cases in Carlisle and Eden 'cause for concern'

Public health officials in Cumbria say that Carlisle has become an area 'of concern' after an increase in Covid cases put the city above the national average.

There were 190 new positive coronavirus tests in Carlisle last week - up from 87. That means the city's rate of infection is now 175 per 100 thousand people. Cumbria as a whole had 717 cases - up from 612 the week before.

While Barrow continued to have the highest number of new cases (194), the infection rate decreased slightly over the previous week (295/100k to 289/100k), providing an early indication that the local restrictions that have been put in place may be having a positive impact. The area’s infection rate remains the highest in Cumbria and well above the national average.

The Health Protection Board agreed that Barrow should remain a High Alert area.

Both areas now have an infection rate slightly higher than the national average and are being monitored closely, with consideration being given to whether further action may be required to reduce infection spread.

This week’s data also shows that for the first time since August the 45-59 year old age group saw the highest number of new cases, overtaking 15-29 year olds.

There were 50 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospital beds in Cumbria compared to 29 the previous week.

Dr Matthew Saunders, Consultant in Public Health at Cumbria County Council, said: “This week’s data for Barrow give cause for some cautious optimism but we are still a very long way from where we want to be.

“This situation in Carlisle, and to a lesser extent in Eden, gives cause for concern. The increase in new cases has been very fast and it may be that further action is needed to stop the spread, but this requires further discussion.

“It remains the case that if people follow the guidance, reduce social contact, wash hands and wear a face covering then we can reduce infections and avoid the need to increase local alert levels.”

The latest COVID-19 situation report can be found at www.cumbria.gov.uk/stopthespread.