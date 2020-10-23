Coronavirus: Resident dies at Gatehouse of Fleet care home

A resident of a care home in Dumfries and Galloway has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Fleetwood Valley Care Home, in Gatehouse of Fleet, confirmed the death which was recorded in recent weeks.

The resident, who has not been identified, passed away with Covid-19 recorded as a secondary cause of death, and were asymptomatic of the disease.

A statement from the home reads: "We are deeply saddened by this loss and extend our sympathy to the family members and friends who have lost their loved one.

"This is an extremely difficult time for those in our care, their families, friends and our staff.

"Their health, safety and wellbeing are of paramount importance and, as such, we are committed to doing everything we can to achieve this goal.

Credit: PA

"Throughout this pandemic, the home has been fully equipped with all necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) and has adopted and adhered to all government guidelines as and when these have been issued.

"We provide staff training in safe and effective infection prevention and control procedures, again all in line with government guidelines. At all times we are in close contact with all regulatory authorities.

"Our aim is always to provide the best possible care for our residents, and we pay tribute to our loyal, hard-working and committed employees for continuing to care for our residents at this most challenging time."