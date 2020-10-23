Businesses across the Cumbria are offering free meals to children during half-term in response to Marcus Rashford’s campaign.

MPs voted against a Labour motion to provide 1.4million disadvantaged children in England with food vouchers during school holidays in the House of Commons earlier this week.

It followed a campaign led by Manchester United player Marcus Rashford, who has called on the Government to do more to end child poverty.

The striker has said people needed to put aside politics and realise "a significant number of children are going to bed tonight not only hungry but feeling like they do not matter."

Since the vote, the 22-year-old has used his social media platforms to promote local businesses that have offered to provide free meals during the school holidays.

This includes restaurants in Cumbria, who have pledged to support struggling families in their local area.

Below is a list of some of the Cumbria-based companies who have offered their support during half-term:

The New Greenhead Tea Room - Brampton

Berry's Tearoom - Brampton

Kitchen Rebels - Carlisle

Timmy's Bar and Kitchen - Carlisle

Healthy Living Kitchen﻿ - Carlisle

Maryport Amateur Football Club - Maryport

The Rooster Grill - Penrith

Mr Wilson's Tea Rooms - Workington

The Funhouse - Whitehaven

If you are a Cumbria-based business supporting the campaign, contact the ITV Border Facebook page.