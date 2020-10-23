A cyclist is in a critical condition after a crash involving a car in Carlisle

Police were called at 3:30pm on 22 October to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the junction between Lindisfarne Street and Linton Street.

The crash Involved an electric bike and a Volkswagen Golf.

The 42-year-old man riding the bike was airlifted to the Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver and passenger of the Golf were uninjured.

Cumbria Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision, anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage is also asked to get in touch via 101.