Sellafield facing prosecution after worker hurt at nuclear site

Power company Sellafield is to be prosecuted after an employee was hurt while working on high voltage electrical equipment at the nuclear site.

The worker was hurt in an incident at the plant near Seascale in West Cumbria on Friday, 24th April, at a time when the country was under lockdown restrictions.

A spokesman for the Office for Nuclear Regulation confirmed this morning it had notified Sellafield Limited that it will be prosecuted for allegedly flouting the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act (1974).

“The charge relates to an incident on Friday, 24 April 2020 at the Sellafield site where an employee sustained injuries while working on high voltage electrical equipment. The incident was a conventional health and safety matter and there was no radiological risk to workers or the public,” said an ONR spokesman.

“The decision to commence legal proceedings follows an investigation into the incident by ONR, the UK’s independent nuclear safety regulator.”

The first court hearing is scheduled to take place at North and West Cumbria Magistrates’ Court in Carlisle on 18th December.

“For legal reasons we are unable to comment further on the details of this case which is now the subject of live court proceedings,” added the ONR spokesman.

Sellafield Limited is responsible for the safe and secure clean-up of the nuclear site.