Witness tells police 'pack of hounds' killed fox in Glennridding

Cumbria Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a fox was killed in the Lake District two weeks ago.

A witness has told police that they saw a pack of hounds surrounding the fox before it was killed on Glenridding Common on October 9th.

The witness also said that a man on a quad bike then arrived before the hounds ran off. The League Against Cruel Sports says the fox was illegally killed by a local hunt.

Paul Tillsley, from the organisation, told ITV Border: "They say they go out and lay a trail for the hounds to follow but what they do is lay a trail where they're going to bump into foxes.

"The hounds, inevitably because they're still trained to follow a fox scent, run into foxes, they chase foxes, they kill foxes. In a previous court case a judge did call it a "cynical subterfuge" the whole trail hunting lie really, but it is a lie that persists."

Hunts covering the area deny any involvement in the incident in Glenridding and deny that they use trail hunting as a cover to kill foxes.

The Countryside Alliance said: "Hunts in Cumbria have operated as trail hunts since the law changed in 2005. In those 15 years these have been thousands of days of hunting across Cumbria without any convictions involving registered hunts."