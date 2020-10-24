Firefighters warn public after Workington Rescue 'could have been a tragedy'

Rescue teams from Workington, Penrith and Keswick were alerted by on-lookers to a number of people in the lake at Keswick. The water and mountain rescue teams searched the area and three casualties were found in the water with one more found on the island of the lake by fire rescue teams. All four were taken to safety.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said "luckily" things were dealt with successfully "thanks to the professionalism of the mountain rescue boat team and a Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service boat team"."This incident could easily have been a tragedy, we urge the public to consider their capabilities - the craft chosen by those rescued was totally unsuitable for this journey. Only one of those rescued had any form of buoyancy aid and none had dry suits on."

The spokesperson added that people "do not last long in the water before beginning to suffer cold weather injuries and worse" at this time of year.