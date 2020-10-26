Covid-19 outbreak in Jedburgh as 17 positive cases linked to the town

NHS Borders has urged the public to remain "vigilant" after a Covid-19 outbreak was reported in Jedburgh.

The health board said it was currently dealing with 17 cases of the virus associated with family groups and home care services provided by SB Cares.SB Cares provides adult social care services including Home care, Care homes, Day services and Independent living services in the Scottish Borders.

Director of Public Health Tim Patterson advised borderers that though coronavirus cases in the region remained low compared with other parts of the country, people should keep on the look out for symptoms.

A statement from NHS Borders read, "There are currently 17 confirmed cases linked to the outbreak which are associated with family groups and home care services provided by SB Cares. Not all confirmed cases are resident in the town.

Members of the Test and Protect team are currently contacting the people who have received a positive test result, and their close contacts, to provide them with advice.

Tim Patterson, Director of Public Health, said: “Whilst the level of COVID-19 infections in the Borders remains low compared to other areas, it is still essential that everyone remains vigilant for the symptoms of COVID-19 and follows the Scottish Government guidance and public health advice available at NHS Inform.

“If you develop any symptoms of COVID-19, which are a new continuous cough, a fever/high temperature (37.8C or greater) and /or a loss of, or change in, sense of smell or taste you should self-isolate immediately and visit NHS Inform or phone 0800 028 2816 to book a test. "A new continuous cough is defined as if you are coughing a lot for more than 1 hour, or you have been coughing three or more times in 24 hours. If you normally have a cough, it may be worse than usual.

“Whilst you wait for your test all of your household members must self-isolate. This is really important to prevent potential spread of this highly contagious virus.”

Jen Holland, Chief Operating Officer of SB Cares, said: "We have contingency plans in place to ensure that our ongoing service provision to clients in Jedburgh is maintained and that we can continue to safely support all of our clients."

Remember the FACTS that will help all of us to stay safe and protect each other as well:

• Face coverings in enclosed spaces

• Avoid crowded places

• Clean hands and surfaces regularly

• Two metre distancing; and

• Self-isolate and book a test if you have symptoms.