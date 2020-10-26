A Cumbrian charity is warning of the profound impact that the coronavirus is having on older people.

Age UK West Cumbria has now launched a fundraising campaign, to encourage people to get active and raise money for what they say is becoming a "forgotten community".

If you'd like advice and support for overcoming loneliness, see available helplines...

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

How to cope with loneliness

Elefriends

The MindinfoLine offers thousands of callers confidential help on a range of mental health issues. Mind helps people take control of their mental health. We do this by providing high-quality information and advice, and campaigning to promote and protect good mental health for everyone. They also provide a special legal service to the public, lawyers and mental health workers.

ChildLine

Helpline: 0800 11 11

childline.org.uk

What is coronavirus?

Loneliness and isolation

ChildLine is a counselling service for children and young people. You can contact ChildLine in these ways: You can phone on 0800 1111, send us an email, have a 1-2-1 chat with us, send a message to Ask Sam and you can post messages to the ChildLine message boards. You can contact ChildLine about anything - no problem is too big or too small. If you are feeling scared or out of control or just want to talk to someone you can contact ChildLine.

The Mix

Helpline: 0808 808 4994

themix.org.uk

Loneliness

Life’s tough, we know that. It can throw a lot your way and make it hard to know what the hell to do with it all. So, welcome to The Mix. Whether you’re 13, 25, or any age in between, we’re here to take on the embarrassing problems, weird questions, and please-don’t-make-me-say-it-out-loud thoughts you have. We give you the information and support you need to deal with it all. Because you can. Because you’re awesome. We’ll connect you to experts and your peers who’ll give you the support and tools you need to take on any challenge you’re facing – for everything from homelessness to finding a job, from money to mental health, from break-ups to drugs. We’re a free and confidential multi-channel service. That means that you choose how you access our support, without the worry of anyone else finding out. Whether it be through our articles and video content online or our phone, email, peer to peer and counselling services – we put the control in your hands. You can even volunteer with us too.

The Silver Line

Helpline: 0800 4 70 80 90

thesilverline.org.uk

The Silver Line is the confidential, free helpline for older people across the UK open every day and night of the year. Our specially trained helpline staff offer information, friendship and advice, link callers to local groups and services, offer regular befriending calls and protect and support those who are suffering abuse and neglect. If callers would like to be put in touch with Silver Line Friends, they can receive a regular weekly friendship call or email. Or they may like to join a Silver Circle and take part in a regular group call on subjects that interest them.

Age UK

Advice Line: 0800 678 1602

ageuk.org.uk

Combating loneliness

IT training

We believe that age needs respect. It needs kindness. Sometimes it needs help. Because there is strength in numbers, Age Concern and Help the Aged have joined forces to become Age UK – so that we can be here for everyone in later life. Age UK aims to improve later life for everyone through our information and advice, services, campaigns, products, training and research.

Age Scotland

Free Helpline: 0800 12 44 222

Age Scotland

Tackling Loneliness

The Age Scotland helpline is a free, confidential phone service for older people, their carers and families in Scotland. Our team provide information, friendship and advice.

Wavelength - Fighting Loneliness

Tel: =01708 621101

Silver Surfers

Loneliness affects millions of people across the UK. For people who are lonely, a simple radio or television can feel like a lifeline. We help people who have become lonely through lots of different circumstances. Some of these include: the death of a loved one; illness or injury; disability; homelessness; domestic abuse; becoming a refugee or moving away from friends and family. TV, radio and tablets can bring people together like nothing else. Even when there is no-one else around, they can be a friendly voice in an empty room and a window to the world. So, if you know someone who needs our help, apply today. We want to hear from you.

AbilityNet

Freephone helpline 0800 048 7462

Email: enquiries@abilitynet.org.uk

Older and disabled people

AbilityNet supports people of any age, living with any disability or impairment to use technology to achieve their goals at home, at work and in education. We do this by providing specialist advice services, free information resources and by helping to build a more accessible digital world.

Independent Age (Advice and Support for Older Age)

Advice line: 0800 319 6789

independentage.org

Founded 150 years ago, we are an established voice for older people, providing the ‘ABC’ of advice, befriending and campaigning. Our free advice service offers unrivalled expertise on social care and welfare benefits, and particularly on complex issues such as social care funding. Our range of detailed and in depth guides and factsheets provide information on the most common issues faced by older people, their families and carers. Our Wise Guides provide practical, accessible advice and information for the over-65s on finances, staying independent and getting the most out of later life and our befriending and practical support services provide crucial companionship, comfort and security for as long as it's needed - if necessary, for life.

RVS (Royal Voluntary Service)

Call: 0845 608 0122

royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

Feeling well and overcoming loneliness

Royal Voluntary Service is a volunteer organisation that enriches the lives of older people and their families across Britain. We support older people by giving time and practical help to help them get the best from life. Our volunteers – ordinary men and women of all ages and ethnicities – love spending time with the older people. Through them, we want to help create a society where everyone feels valued and involved whatever their age. We believe old age should be celebrated, and so we should: we’re 75 years old this year and still going strong. So, find out today what we can do for you or an older person in your family.

Re-engage (Formerly Contact the Elderly)

Call Freephone: 0800 716543

Re-engage

Call Companions

Contact the Elderly is the only national charity solely dedicated to tackling loneliness and social isolation among older people. We aim to do this by organising monthly Sunday afternoon tea parties for small groups of older people (aged 75+) who live alone, and volunteers within their local community, offering a regular and vital friendship link every month. Each older person is collected from their home by a volunteer driver and taken to a volunteer host’s home for the afternoon. The group is warmly welcomed by a different host each month, but the drivers remain the same which means that over the months and years, acquaintances turn into friends and loneliness is replaced by companionship. Our tea parties are a real lifeline of friendship for our older members who have little or no contact with any family or friends. They bring people of all ages together, develop fulfilling friendships and support networks, and give everyone involved something to look forward to each month.

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Whatever you're going through, we're here to help 24 hours a day. We won't judge you and we won't share what you tell us with anyone else. Get in touch by telephone, email, letter and face to face in the UK andIreland. Visit befrienders.org if you live outside the UK or Ireland.

Netmums

netmums.com

A unique local network for Mums (or Dads), offering a wealth of information on both a national and local level. Once registered, you can access details for all kinds of local resources, from child-friendly cafes to childminders, places to go etc.

Meet Up

meetup.com

mumsmeetup.com

Meetup is the world's largest network of local groups. Meetup makes it easy for anyone to organize a local group or find one of the thousands already meeting up face-to-face. More than 9,000 groups get together in local communities each day, each one with the goal of improving themselves or their communities. Where lonely people make friends. Be lonely no more.

National Women’s Register

nwr.org.uk

We’re here to connect women who are interested in everything and talk about anything. If you would like to meet other women to share and explore thoughts, ideas and experiences, then NWR is for you. Enjoy lively, stimulating conversation and broadened horizons whilst having fun and meeting people.

The Way Foundation

widowedandyoung.org.uk

WAY is the only national charity in the UK for men and women aged 50 or under when their partner died. It’s a peer-to-peer support group run by a network of volunteers who have been bereaved at a young age themselves, so they understand exactly what other members are going through. WAY aims to provide peer-to-peer emotional and practical support to young widowed men and women – married or not, with or without children, whatever their sexual orientation – as they adjust to life after the death of their partner.

National Council for the Divorced and Separated (Phoenix)

ncdsw.org.uk

NCDS Phoenix provide a safe environment for you to go out and socialise with others in a similar position as yourself and help you to make new friends. We know how difficult it is to go out and meet new people; it is not easy starting again after a divorce, a split or your partner passing away. It may have been years since you went out alone and you are not looking for a relationship, but may look like you are and you don't know anyone else who is single. It can be just as difficult to go out and meet new people for men as well as women and we understand this. If you would like to come to one of our branches but do not want to attend alone, bring a friend or contact us and we can arrange for one of our committee members from the branch to meet you outside the venue.

Campaign to End Loneliness

campaigntoendloneliness.org.uk

Coronavirus and social isolation

I feel lonely, what can I do?

We help people to maintain and create personal connections in their later life. We draw on research and inspiration from across the country to offer information and ideas to both individuals and those working with older people. We deliver projects and campaigns with a range of other organisations. Together, we aim to end loneliness in older age.

Next Door

nextdoor.com

Nextdoor is the private social network for you, your neighbours and your community. It's the easiest way for you and your neighbours to talk online and make all of your lives better in the real world. And it's free. Nextdoor’s mission is to provide a trusted platform where neighbours work together to build stronger, safer, happier communities, all over the world.

Girlfriend Social - Where Women Make Friends

girlfriendsocial.com

Girlfriend Social is website that connects women with new female friendships. This website is for Ladies only, who just like you, are looking to make platonic women friendships. Inside women can make new friends with fabulous ladies in a safe and friendly environment. It doesn't matter if you're single or married, 20 or 60. All women who are looking for friendships are welcome here. Girlfriend Social is totally free! No fees, no costs, EVER! Just sign up, find female friends and be a part of the Girlfriend club that everyone is talking about

Do-it

do-it.org

Find out how to volunteer in your local community and give your time to help others. Our mission is to bring people together to help solve society’s problems through voluntary and civic action. Whether it’s through volunteering or choosing a career for community benefit, we want to make it easy for people to connect, share, learn and grow and in doing so provide a world class service that is able to extend the capacity of civil society.

U3A (University of the Third Age)

u3a.org.uk

Find your local U3A

U3A is a UK-wide movement which brings together people in their ‘third age’ to develop their interests and continue their learning in a friendly and informal environment. The third age is a time after you have finished working full-time or raising your family and have time to pursue your interests or try something new. Our members draw upon their knowledge and experience to teach and learn from each other but there are no qualifications to pass – it is just for pleasure. It's all voluntary; a typical U3A will be home to many activity groups covering hundreds of different subjects - from art to zoology and everything in between.

My Lovely Parent

mylovelyparent.com

Helping older single mums & dads meet new people online