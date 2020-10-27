Borders footbridge over River Teviot to receive major refurbishment

A footbridge in the Scottish Borders which crosses the River Teviot is to receive a major refurbishment.

The work on the suspended bridge, which hangs on the north side of the 19th century Roxburgh Viaduct, will be undertaken by Highways England and aims to improve its safety.

Fiona Smith, Civil Engineer for Highways England HRE, said: “The suspended pedestrian bridge has been impacted from flooding as well as suffering with general decay and corrosion.

It is therefore necessary for the structure, which hangs along a picturesque location over the River Teviot, to be sensitively repaired to maintain public safety and for future generations to enjoy. Fiona Smith, civil engineer for Highways England's Historical Railways Estate

The viaduct was built by North British Railway in 1850 and features 13 arches. It's among more than 3,000 former railway structures maintained by Highways England Historical Railways Estate (HRE) on behalf of owners, the Department for Transport.

The footbridge is a key part of a popular and circular walking route along the Border Abbeys Pedestrian Way, close to the villages of Roxburgh and Heiton, near Kelso.

Work on the footbridge will start on Thursday 29 October and it will be closed until Spring 2021.

Bridge spans will be lifted and taken to a specialist workshop for repair and refurbishment. Some elements may be replaced depending on corrosion severity.

New timbers will also be installed across the deck and once repairs have been completed, the footbridge will be reinstalled from the deck of the listed viaduct.