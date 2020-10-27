Cumbrian man diagnosed with cancer at 22 says it's 'best to check'

A Cumbrian man diagnosed with cancer at the age of 22 is urging young people not to sit on cancer symptoms after receiving a life-changing cancer diagnosis of his own earlier this year.

In May 2020, Mitch Sloan from Moor Row started experiencing breathlessness and chest pains before later being diagnosed with germ cell cancer.

He is sharing his story as part of Teenage Cancer Trust's #BestToCheck campaign in the hope of helping others.

The campaign aims to remind young people of the common signs and symptoms of cancer, while also assuring them that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the NHS is still available.

On his diagnosis, Mitch said: "Earlier this year, I was enjoying playing drums with my band - Springfield - and we were due to play at a local music festival. We were gigging regularly in the run up to it, and I noticed I was getting more and more breathless than usual after coming off stage. Practicing at home was getting harder too and I started getting chest pains.

The pains came and went for a couple of weeks before I decided to go to the doctors in February. They thought I had Costochondritis and I was given painkillers. The painkillers seemed to work for a while. Mitch Sloan

"One night in May was breathless, and my pulse was really high, in addition to the chest pains getting really intense. After calling 111 I went to A&E and was admitted, about a week later I was diagnosed with cancer. I was by myself when the doctor told me, and I had a little cry. Cancer wasn't in my mind at all, in fact it was the last thing I imagined."

"Talking from experience, if you have any symptom however small or even just a bad feeling about something, then just go and checked. It only takes a little time out of your day and it could really be the difference between life and death. I think I was quite lucky with when my cancer was caught and it's so horrible how you see people just not catching it in time and things turning fatal, so it's so important to get things seen to. It may turn out to be nothing, but it's good to get that peace of mind.

"I'd definitely recommend for people to persevere if something doesn't seem right. If you don't think your questions have been answered and you still have symptoms you are worried about, then keep going back or see a different doctor."

Mitch received our cycles of chemotherapy at the Teenage Cancer Trust unit at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

He will now have an operation to remove the last of the tumour.

Cancer is the leading cause of death from disease in 13 to 24-year-olds but with early diagnosis, lives can be saved and the risk of developing other complications is reduced.

Through the #BestToCheck campaign, the Teenage Cancer Trust is urging all young people to look out for:

· lumps, bumps or swellings

· unexplained tiredness

· mole changes

· persistent pain

· significant weight change.

Dr Louise Soanes, Director of Services at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: "Cancer is thankfully rare in 13 to 24-year-olds, accounting for just 1% of all cancer diagnosis. However, because cancer is less common in young people, they often have to visit their doctor up to three times before they are referred to a specialist.

Cancer referrals were down by as much as 75% in England across all age groups and though referral rates are recovering, there is no sign of coronavirus subsiding. We're worried that young people's chances of survival - or long-term consequences - could be affected as their cancer goes undiagnosed. Dr Louise Soanes, Director of Services at Teenage Cancer Trust

"Coronavirus doesn't stop people getting cancer. Look out for lumps, bumps or swellings, unexplained tiredness, mole changes, persistent pain and significant weight change. If you are worried, contact your GP as soon as possible. Early diagnosis can save lives."