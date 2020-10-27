South of Scotland "likely" to enter level 2 of COVID restrictions

The south of Scotland is likely to be put into level 2 of coronavirus restrictions when they come into force next week.

That would mean lockdown rules in Dumfries & Galloway and the Scottish Borders remain broadly the same as they are now.

Minor changes could see alcohol served indoors again - but it would only be allowed alongside a meal and before 8pm.

Scotland's First Minister is expected to confirm the details on Thursday.

Speaking during a debate on the restrictions in Holyrood the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "For all of Scotland our aim is to get to Level 1 and then to Level 0 of the framework as quickly as it is possible to do.

We know it is possible because over the summer we got to the very low levels of transmission that would be needed for that. First Minister

"If we can do that once we can do it again, but it will not be easy."

She urged Scots to "dig in", saying this could allow people to enjoy some more normality over the festive period.

Speaking about the restrictions, the First Minister said: "It is difficult and frustrating, and getting more so by the day, especially as we head towards Christmas.

"If we dig in now and get Covid under more control, we perhaps open the door not to 100% normality by Christmas, but hopefully more than we have right now. We all want to see that."

The First Minister says that central belt areas currently under the toughest restrictions are likely to be in Level 3.

Most of the rest of the country is likely to start in Level 2.

Some exceptions are being considered. It is hoped that Highland, Moray, the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney might go to Level 1.

Labour's South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth believes the area should instead be placed into Level 1 saying: “As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, people understand cases are on the rise across Scotland and restrictions are likely for some time to come but the Government’s confusing five-tier system does raise more questions than answers.

Given the variation in levels across the country, with lower rates in rural areas, a local approach is appropriate, and I think there is a strong case for Dumfries and Galloway to be in tier 1. South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth

“But we need more openness from the Government, with full transparency over the criteria they will use to decide which tier each area will be in and crucially what needs to be done in an area to ensure they can move to a lower tier.

“If restrictions are to be respected, they must carry credibility – and have public buy in but we know adherence to the rules is worryingly on decline and people are increasingly asking to see the evidence for the Government’s specific choices which has just not been forthcoming.

“The hospitality sector has been hit hard by Covid-19 and the extension of current restrictions for another long week while the tier system is being worked out, has been a real blow particularly given the paltry level of financial support. They understandably feel they have been made a scapegoat for the current rise in cases.”

What are the proposed levels?

The grades will range from 0 to 4 with 0 being the lowest lockdown level.

LEVEL 0

In Level 0 areas, eight people from three households will be able to meet inside homes, and 15 people from five households can gather outdoors.

Schools and most businesses will remain open, although pubs and restaurants may have a curfew.

Life events such as weddings and funerals will be allowed with a maximum of 50 people in attendance.

Ms Sturgeon said Level 0 will represent the closest to normal the country can get without effective treatment or a vaccine.

LEVEL 1

In Level 1, meetings in homes and outdoors will be limited to six people from two households.

Small indoor seated events will be allowed although outdoor standing events will be banned.

Life events will be reduced to a maximum of 20 people.

Only those who cannot work from home should go to their place of employment but schools will remain open with enhanced protective measures in place.

LEVEL 2

In Level 2, different households will not be able to meet in homes.

Stadium gatherings and events will be banned, other than those which are drive-in.

Venues such as soft play centres, funfairs and theatres will be shut. Cinemas and amusement arcades will remain open.

Pubs will be allowed to open indoors as long as they serve a main meal.

Schools will remain open with enhanced protections in place.

LEVEL 3

With a Level 3 lockdown, hospitality venues will not be allowed to serve alcohol indoors or outdoors, although food can be consumed on premises with potential time restrictions.

Entertainment premises will be closed. People should avoid public transport and there should be no travel outside of the area, unless essential.

Additional protective measures may be in place for services such as hairdressers.

LEVEL 4

In Level 4, restrictions will be much closer to full lockdown seen at the end of March.

All non-essential businesses will be closed, including accommodation which is not work-related.

Public transport must not be used unless essential.

Places of worship will remain open but the limit will be reduced from 50 people to 20.

Weddings and civil partnerships will be limited to five people - six when there is an interpreter.

Construction and manufacturing will continue.

Grades will be given to local authority areas, rather than the current NHS health board restrictions currently in use.

In her daily briefing on Monday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there was unlikely to be an immediate change for many council areas when the system takes effect next week.

Pubs and restaurants are closed across the central belt as a result of measures introduced earlier this month, while a 6pm indoor curfew applies on hospitality elsewhere.

Schools will remain open with enhanced and targeted protective measures, including shielding children being told not to attend school premises.

Education union, Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), raised concerns in an open letter to parliament, raising concerns over plans to keep schools fully open at all levels.

They said: "The default position at Level 4 that schools are fully open when clearly we need to be looking at blended or remote learning as contingencies seems to the EIS to be predicated on political messaging rather than controlling the spread of infection.

"The EIS believes that the deployment of blended or remote learning contingencies should be cited, as a minimum, as required interventions at Level 4 of the Framework."

While several hospitality representatives have come together to ask that the Scottish government assure support for their industry.

In a joint statement, UKHospitality Scotland, the Scottish Licensed Trade Association, Scottish Beer and Pub Association and Scottish Hospitality Group, said that higher levels of restrictions will require higher levels of support for businesses, asking that they be at least in line with levels in England.

They added that the economic support grants would not be sufficient.