Foodbanks predict rise in demand after half-term as furlough scheme ends

Volunteers at a West Cumbrian foodbank say that the strain on their resources will get worse not better after the half-term rise in demand.

The manager of the Moorclose Community Centre in Workington says new families will fall into food poverty when the jobs furlough scheme ends at the end of the month.

The holiday hunger issue has received national headlines, but volunteers fear that the bigger picture is being missed. The crisis of families in food poverty won't go away when kids go back to school. They say it's a constant struggle.

In Cockermouth the North Lakes Food Bank is also working to full capacity. This half-term they have given out food they had set aside to get families through Christmas.

While they are happy to help those in need, there is an anger that a growing number of children are left relying on charity.

With Christmas on the horizon and the furlough scheme coming to a close the range of people relying on food banks grows larger. And many are still too proud to ask for help.

The kindness of strangers and charities has made this half-term manageable for many families who would otherwise have had to see children go hungry.

There are concerns that as all belts tighten, the number of those relying on food banks will continue to grow, putting extra pressure on the already busy foodbanks.