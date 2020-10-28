After just a year in business, organisers of the Doonhame Festival saw their plans for 2020 destroyed by the covid pandemic.

It was a tough blow for a team trying hard to bring a new family-friendly, boutique, festival to Dumfries and Galloway after the losses of the Wickerman Festival and Electric Fields in recent years.

Some of those who had bought tickets for the cancelled bash asked for a refund, but many chose instead to hang on to them for next years event. They've been rewarded in some style, after Lookaround exclusively announced that the festival had added The Kaiser Chiefs as headliner for 2021.

The Leeds based band have more than a dozen UK Top 40 hits to their name and having featured prominently at the likes of Glastonbury would - in normal times - have probably been a stretch too far to the modest budgets of a 3,000 capacity event in Dumfries.

But with bigger events in huge doubt next year, many acts will be keen to get dates in the diary and are seeing smaller events as a safer bet.

The festival takes place on Friday 30th and Saturday 31st July next year at the Crichton Estate in Dumfries and has added camping for the first time.

Doonhame isn't the only local festival hoping to entice music fans with an early noughties act in its headline slot. Across the Solway Firth, Solfest recently announced Razorlight would top the bill next year.