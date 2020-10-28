Representing Border 28/10/2020

On tonight's programme - a report designed to get to the bottom of what happened in Scotland's care homes this spring - when 2,000 residents died from coronavirus - is the subject of a bitter political dispute. The Public Health Scotland study found dozens of COVID positive patients were discharged from hospital into care homes. Nicola Sturgeon insisted there's no statistical evidence the policy caused more outbreaks, but the opposition said the study is far from conclusive. Peter MacMahon questions the Health Secretary Jeane Freeman. Also on the programme - why the US Presidential election matters to the U.K. David Mundell tells Representing Border he'd back Joe Biden as he insists he was right to welcome Donald Trump to Scotland. And how plagiarising a Neil Kinnock speech torpedoed Mr Biden's first bid for the Whitehouse. We'll hear from the former Labour leader on the resulting unlikely friendship.