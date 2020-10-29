Call for witnesses after alleged serious assault in Carlisle

A 20-year-old man has sufferred a "serious slash wound" in Carlisle.

Officers from Cumbria Constabulary were called to Currock Road, near to Bryan Fell garage, at 1020pm yesterday.

They found the man, who was lated taken to the Cumberland Infirmary.

A 43-year-old Carlisle man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody.

Officers have asked for witnesses to the alleged incident or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward, referring to log 250 of October 28, 2020.