Carlisle overtakes Barrow for new Covid-19 cases

Newly published figures show that there were 844 new Covid-19 cases in Cumbria in the week ending October 23.

That is an increase from 722 in the previous week.

Carlisle has overtaken Barrow as having the highest number of new cases with 251.

Barrow still has the highest rate of ‘new cases per 100,000 population’ for the 7th week running but has seen a decrease in the number of new cases.

Both area's rates are both higher than the national average of 170 per 100,000.

In Barrow the rate is 267 per 100,000 and in Carlisle it is 231 per 100,000.

Cumbria's Health Protection Board has pointed out that there were also increases in new cases in Allerdale, Copeland, Eden and South Lakeland. It has also agreed that Barrow should remain a High Alert area.

The organisation has also said that Carlisle will be monitored closely, "with consideration being given to whether further action may be required in Carlisle to reduce infection spread".

This week’s data also shows that, for the second week in a row, the 45-59 year old age group made up the highest number of new cases in Cumbria.

There have also been increases in the number of patients admitted with Covid-19 and patients with Covid-19 in hospital beds compared to the previous week.

Colin Cox, director of public health at Cumbria County Council, said:

This week’s data continues to give us cause for concern with an increase in cases across our county, except Barrow but Barrow remains above the national average so is still an area of significant concern. Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council

We want to ask everyone in Cumbria to remain vigilant, stay safe and follow the law. I also want to thank residents for all the effort they are making to keep family and friends safe despite these challenging times and although it is hard it is essential that this effort continues. Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council

This situation in Carlisle does give us cause for concern as the increase in new cases has been very fast and it may be that further action is needed to stop the spread, but this will require further discussion. Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council

Mr Cox added that if people follow guidelines on social contact, hand washing and face coverings it was likely infections would reduce and there would not be a need to increase local alert levels.

The latest COVID-19 situation report can be found here.