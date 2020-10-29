Further death at Dumfries and Galloway care home bringing total to seven

A further death at the Charnwood Lodge Care Home in Dumfries has been confirmed today.

This happened "within the past week" and Dumfries, Community Integrated Care - the charity which runs the home - and Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership have said "Covid was recorded as being present".

The death brings the total number of Covid-related deaths at the home to seven.

The partnership said that this has been "a very difficult and distressing situation for all involved" and pointed out that many the staff there who have had to self-isolate have completed that period and returned to "assist colleagues in managing the situation".

A spokesperson added: