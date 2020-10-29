Information for Virgin Media viewers 

We want to let you know about some changes from next week if you watch us on cable TV.

From next Tuesday, November 3rd, Virgin Media will broadcast ITV News Border on channel 103 in HD. That's also a new number for the ITV HD channel on Virgin which is switching from channel 113.

It means all the satellite and cable providers will now be broadcasting our programmes for your part of the region on channel 103.

Freeview is unaffected.

So, the correct channels to watch are:

Border England

Sky, Freesat and Virgin Media on Channel 103.

Border Scotland Sky and Freesat Channel 103

For more information please complete and submit this form and our ITV ViewerServices team will respond as soon as they can.