Representing Border 29/10/2020

On tonight's programme we have the details of the new covid restrictions. The South of Scotland is placed in level two but there's frustration in the Borders - with lower cases the council had hoped to be in level oneAlso on the programme - the growing pressure on the First Minister for an immediate public inquiry into care home deaths. The husband of a woman who died from COVID-19 in a Scottish Borders care home tells Representing Border it's time for a proper investigation. On the eve of their autumn conference the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats tells Peter MacMahon Scots are utterly exhausted by constitutional arguments and talk of indyref2. Plus this week's commentators - The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and the Scottish Political Editor of The Times Kieran Andrews.