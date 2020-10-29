Southern Scotland placed in Level 2 of Scottish Government Covid-19 restrictions

Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders have both been placed in Level 2 of the Scottish Government's new Covid-19 restriction tiers.

This is the middle of the five tiers, which are numbered from 0 (the lowest) to 4 (the highest).

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced this in the Scottish Parliament today and the status will come into force on Monday at 6am.

She said that the decision on the whether the Borders was in level 1 or 2 was "finely balanced" and that the decision had taken into account the "interconnection with neighbouring areas", particularly with regards to healthcare provided by the Lothian and Greater Glasgow and Clyde health boards.

Level 2 means different households will not be able to meet in homes.

Stadium gatherings and events will be banned, other than those which are drive-in.

Venues such as soft play centres, funfairs and theatres will be shut. Cinemas and amusement arcades will remain open.

Pubs will be allowed to open indoors as long as they serve a main meal.

Schools will remain open with enhanced protections in place.

Miss Sturgeon also urged people in any area in Level 2 or less not to travel to places in Scotland in a higher level or to anywhere in the rest of the UK with an equivalent status.

The levels are subject to a weekly review. The first announcement following such a review is scheduled to be made in the Scottish Parliament on November 10.