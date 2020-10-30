Carlisle to move into 'high alert' level from tomorrow

Carlisle will move into 'Tier 2' of the three-tier system of Covid-19 restrictions from 31st October.

A Government update issued today confirmed that Carlisle will be moved into Local Covid alert level "high" from tomorrow.The UK Government introduced a system of "Local Covid Alert Levels" in England, more commonly known as the three-tier system, earlier this month.

It sees different parts of the country placed in different categories dependent on rates of infection, with areas in the highest level facing the toughest restrictions.The levels are medium, high, and very high.

As a result of the new restrictions, the following will be in place in Carlisle from Saturday 31st October:

You are not permitted to socialise with anybody outside of your household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place;

You must not socialise in a group of more than six outside, including in a garden or other spaces like beaches or parks (other than where specific exemptions apply in law);

Businesses and venues can continue to operate, in a Covid-secure manner, other than those that remain closed in law;

Pubs and restaurants must closed at 10pm

It comes the day after Cumbria County Council's director of public health Colin Cox warned that the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city were 'cause for concern.'

He said, "This situation in Carlisle does give us cause for concern as the increase in new cases has been very fast and it may be that further action is needed to stop the spread, but this will require further discussion."We want to ask everyone in Cumbria to remain vigilant, stay safe and follow the law. I also want to thank residents for all the effort they are making to keep family and friends safe despite these challenging times and although it is hard it is essential that this effort continues."The weekly figures, published yesterday, showed that there were 844 new Covid-19 cases in Cumbria in the week ending October 23.

That is an increase from 722 in the previous week.

Carlisle has overtaken Barrow as having the highest number of new cases with 251.

Barrow still has the highest rate of ‘new cases per 100,000 population’ for the 7th week running but has seen a decrease in the number of new cases.

Both area's rates are both higher than the national average of 170 per 100,000.As a result, Cumbria's Health Protection Board had stated that Carlisle would be monitored closely, "with consideration being given to whether further action may be required in Carlisle to reduce infection spread".