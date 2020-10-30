Covid-19 cases linked to Jedburgh outbreak rises to 21

A Borders care provider says it's brought in 'additional precautions' as care workers are among those linked to an outbreak of coronavirus around Jedburgh.

The number of positive cases associated with the outbreak has risen to 21, after 17 were reported on Monday 26th November.

The cases are associated with family groups and home care services provided by SB Cares. Care workers are among those who have tested positive. Not all confirmed cases are resident in the town.

Council-run SB Cares said it is happy to discuss any concerns with clients and their families around the ongoing provision of its services.“We continue to support all our home care clients across the Scottish Borders safely and effectively and have implemented a range of measures, including additional precautions in line with national options such as asking if clients will wear a face covering during visits," said Jen Holland, Chief Operating Officer of SB Cares.“These are over and above the very stringent infection control measures already in place and are simply there to further protect our staff and clients from transmission of COVID-19.“We continue to communicate regularly with clients and their families and appreciate that any outbreak of COVID-19 within our communities may cause them concern. "We are very happy to discuss any concerns directly with clients and/or their families around the on going provision of care services.”NHS Borders’ Health Protection team, supported by Scottish Borders Council and SB Cares are currently dealing with the outbreak.

NHS Borders wants to reiterate current public health advice

The health board says it is vital to repeat current public health advice.Tim Patterson, NHS Borders Director of Public Health, said: “I know that we keep repeating the same advice but that is because it is the commitment of everyone to follow the most up to date guidance that gives us the best chance of limiting the spread of this virus.“Wear a face covering, avoid crowded places, clean hands and surfaces regularly, maintain physical distancing and take immediate action and book a test if you experience any symptoms of COVID-19.“The symptoms are a new continuous cough, a fever/high temperature (37.8C or greater) and /or a loss of, or change in, sense of smell or taste you should self-isolate immediately and visit NHS Inform or phone 0800 028 2816 to book a test. "A new continuous cough is defined as if you are coughing a lot for more than 1 hour, or you have been coughing three or more times in 24 hours. If you normally have a cough, it may be worse than usual. “Whilst you wait for your test all of your household members must self-isolate. This is really important to prevent potential spread of this highly contagious virus.”You can book a test either by going online to www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or calling 0800 028 2816. Whilst you wait for your test all of your household members should self-isolate."