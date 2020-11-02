A further four residents at a care home in Dumfries and Galloway have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to five.

Fleet Valley Care Home, Gatehouse of Fleet, is “working closely” with the local authority and public health teams following the outbreak.

The home’s bosses said the health of those in their care and members of staff are of “paramount importance”.

A statement said: “It is with great sadness five people we support, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have now passed away.

“We are aware of one of these as having Covid-19 being named as the primary cause of death with three having been transferred to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary with other complications.

“We are deeply saddened by any loss in any circumstance and extend our deepest sympathy to the families and friends who have lost their loved one.

“This is an extremely difficult time for those in our care, their families, friends and our staff.

“Their health, safety and wellbeing are of paramount importance and, as such, we are committed to doing everything we can to achieve this goal.”

The facility has been fully equipped with personal protective equipment throughout the pandemic, the home added, and government guidelines have been followed.

The statement continued: “We are working closely with the local authority and public health teams and will continue to take all necessary steps to protect everyone in the home.

“Our aim is always to provide the best possible care for our residents, and we pay tribute to our loyal, hard-working and committed employees for continuing to care for our residents at this most challenging time.”