Cumbria prepares for start of second national lockdown

Cumbria is bracing itself for another national lockdown as cases of coronavirus continue to surge.

From Thursday, subject to parliament's approval, all non-essential shops and leisure facilities across England will be forced to close and people told to stay at home as much as possible.

The second lockdown will initially be imposed from 12.01am on Thursday the 5th November until the 2nd of December. The restrictions, imposted to curb the spread of the virus, include:

Businesses being ordered to close include, pubs, bars and restaurants - except for takeaway and delivery.

Non-essential shops will close, as will leisure facilities like gyms and businesses providing services such as hairdressing or beauty treatments.

Education settings, such as schools, colleges, universities and nurseries will be allowed to remain open.

Places of worship will only be allowed to open for private prayer, meaning services will be banned.

Funerals will still be allowed to take place, with a maximum of 30 people and linked events such as stone settings and ash scatterings can continue with a maximum of 15 people.

Weddings will not be permitted to take place except in "exceptional circumstances".

International travel out of the country, except for essential work reasons, will be banned and anyone returning to England will be forced to quarantine for two weeks.

For Boyd's Hair and Beauty, in Carlisle, it's been a hectic rush to get all extra appointments in before it's likely to shut.

Manager Jennifer said: "It's been absolutely crazy. I spent all yesterday phoning clients to bring their appointments forward from Thursday, Friday Saturday to today, and tomorrow so the phone's been non stop today so it's been really really busy."

Some businesses though did welcomed the fact that Carlisle is now moving from a tier two situation to a full lockdown, because staff will now be able to be furloughed.

Tracey Bowman, Owner of the Andalusian, said: "It's a relief because tier two for us was a disaster as soon as we were pushed into tier two everything cancelled. Going into lockdown for us is a relief because it means that we'll survive...hopefully."

At Annie's cafe in Carlisle, they'll switch to a takeaway service so the staff will be kept on, but worker Elaine Sanderson is concerned that schools and children's care facilities are being allowed to stay open.

Elaine said: "Because children seem to be the carriers and passing it onto others. My granddaughter goes to nursery I prefer she didn't but until we're told no, we both have to come to work."

Boris Johnson announced a second national lockdown during a press conference at the weekend.

In terms of economic support, the furlough scheme will be extended - with employees who can't work getting 80% of their wages again

The Government announced that the support self-employed people can access will be doubled during November - from 40% to 80% of their usual trading profits.

That's been welcomed by the South Lakes MP Tim Farron who has been pushing for it. He said: "Welcome U-turn from the Prime Minister just now that support for the self-employed will be doubled to 80% of profits."But what about those self-employed - and freelancers, new starters and directors of ltd companies too - who have been excluded? The excluded must be included."

Cumbria's Conservative MPs are on side with the Prime Minister - pointing to infection rates and other figures that they say have made this second lockdown necessary.

Workington MP Mark Jenkinson has more doubts. He says lockdowns come at great cost, but he is likely to be voting with the government.

Mr Jenkinson told ITV Border: "As it stands, I probably will be - I think we've seen some compelling data, that suggests the Prime Minister's left with little choice.

"As it does mine - I'm sure it goes against every fibre of his being to do what we're doing at the moment."

MPs will vote on the second lockdown this Wednesday.