Flood alerts issued for Cumbria and Dumfries and Galloway

Flood alerts remain in place for much of Cumbria and Dumfries and Galloway as the UK is hit by stormy weather.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Cumbria, with more showers expected to become heavier and more frequent in the afternoon, leading to a heavier rain this evening, before clearing away northwards.

The Met Office say many areas are likely to see 15 to 20 mm of rain. A few places, particularly on higher ground, may see a further 30 to 50 mm of downpours, which may lead to further flooding.

A number of areas in Cumbria have been issued flood alerts by the Environment Agency after, including:

Lower River Eden

Lower River Lune and Conder

Middle River Eden

Rivers Brathay, Rothay and Winster

Rivers Cocker, Marron and Derwent

Rivers Lowther and Eamont

Upper River Aire

Upper River Derwent, Stonethwaite Beck and Derwent Water

Upper River Eden

Upper River Ribble, Hodder

Upper River Swale

Upper River Ure

Upper River Wharfe

Upper River Wyre, Brock

Flood warnings and alerts in place for Cumbria. Credit: Gov.uk

There are five flood warnings in place in Cumbria, including:

Keswick Campsite

River Eden at Appleby, The Sands, Cricket ground, King George's Field

River Eden at Bolton

River Eden at Carlisle, Rickerby Park, Swifts and Stoneyholme Golf Courses

River Wenning at High Bentham, between Todd Hill Farm and the Sewage Works

Cumbria County Council's highway teams have responded to a 'significant' number of reported flooding incidents across the region and ask motorists to drive carefully.

North of the border, a flood alert has been issued for Dumfries and Galloway. Heavy rain is forecast to affect the area from Monday evening and overnight.

Mark Franklin, SEPA’s Flood Duty Manager, said: “We are expecting rainfall over the South West this afternoon and evening which may lead to flooding impacts from rivers and surface water in Dumfries & Galloway.

“Flood alerts have been issued and people living, working and travelling in affected areas are advised to take extra care and ensure they have signed up to Floodline. You can also stay up to date with flood alerts and warnings at floodlinescotland.org.uk/.

“SEPA is working 24/7 to monitor rainfall and river levels, and is in close contact with the Met Office and other partners to review the forecasts, which are combined with local expertise from all regions of Scotland to understand and present the flooding risk. The most up-to-date information is always available on our website.