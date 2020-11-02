A five-tier system intended to suppress the spread of Covid-19 is now in force in Scotland.

The level system, which kicked in at 6am, ranges from level zero, the minimum number of restrictions, to four, the closest to a full coronavirus lockdown. Local authorities have allocated a level for their own area.

The central belt - including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, Stirling and Falkirk - are joined by Dundee and Ayrshire in level three.

Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Fife, the Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, Perth and Kinross and Angus are currently in tier two, and the Highlands and Moray, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland are in level one.

A postcode checker has also been launched to help people check which tier their area is in.

Ahead of the change, the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the system allows the Scottish Government “to respond quickly and flexibly as required”, particularly in areas where there are concerns over the rate of spread.

How does Scotland's five-tier system work?

LEVEL ZERO:

For now, no local authority area in Scotland has been placed in level zero, which is the 'closest to normality'.

Socialising - Eight people from three households can meet indoors.

Hospitality – Pubs, restaurants and cafes are open and can sell alcohol indoors and outdoors.

Accommodation – Hotels, B&Bs and self-catering accommodation are permitted to open.

Travel – No non-essential travel to/from areas of Scotland that are in level three or higher. International quarantine regulations apply.

Transport – Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household. Face masks mandatory on public transport.

Retail and close contact services – Shops, hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians are open.

Public buildings and workplaces – Buildings such as libraries and museums are open.

Stadia and events – Outdoor events are permitted and spectators allowed in football stadiums with restricted numbers. Indoor events can go ahead with restricted numbers.

Weddings, civil partnerships and funerals – All allowed but with a 50 person limit.

Places of worship – Open but restricted to 50 people.

Leisure and Entertainment – Open with the exception of adult entertainment and nightclubs.

Schools – Open with protective measures in place.

Credit: PA

LEVEL ONE:

Indoor household meetings are banned for areas in level one, but six people from two households can meet indoors in a public place such as a cafe or restaurant

Hospitality – Pubs, restaurants and cafes are open and can sell alcohol indoors and outdoors. Curfew of 10.30pm, last entry at 9.30pm.

Accommodation – Hotels, B&Bs and self-catering accommodation such as caravans and campsites are permitted to open.

Travel – No non-essential travel to/from areas of Scotland that are in level three or higher. International quarantine regulations apply.

Transport – Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible. Face masks on public transport.

Retail and close contact services – Shops and close contact services – such as hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians – are open.

Public buildings and workplaces – Buildings such as libraries and museums are open.

Stadia and events – Outdoor events are permitted and spectators allowed in football stadiums with restricted numbers. Indoor events can go ahead with restricted numbers.

Weddings, civil partnerships and funerals – All allowed but with a 20 person limit.

Places of worship – Open but restricted to 50 people.

Leisure and Entertainment – Open with the exception of adult entertainment and nightclubs.

Schools – Open with standard protective measures in place.

Credit: PA

LEVEL TWO

This applies when transmission of the virus is higher and rising and would see limitations on hospitality businesses and no gatherings allowed in households.

Socialising – People cannot socialise indoors with another household. Six people from two households can meet outdoors and in hospitality settings.

Hospitality – Pubs, restaurants and cafes are open. Alcohol can only be sold with a main meal indoors – curfew of 8pm, last entry 7pm. Alcohol can be sold outdoors – curfew of 10.30pm, last entry 9.30pm.

Accommodation – Hotels, B&Bs and self-catering accommodation such as caravans and campsites are permitted to open. Level two hospitality rules apply.

Travel – No non-essential travel to/from areas of Scotland that are in level three or higher. International quarantine regulations apply.

Transport – Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible. Face masks on public transport.

Retail and close contact services – Shops and close contact services – such as hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians – open but mobile close contact services not permitted.

Public buildings – Buildings such as libraries and museums are open with protective measures in place.

Stadia and events – Only drive-in events permitted. Stadiums closed to spectators.

Weddings, civil partnerships and funerals – All allowed but with a 20 person limit.

Places of worship – Open but restricted to 50 people.

Leisure and Entertainment – Cinemas and amusement arcades can open. The following venues must close: soft play, funfairs, indoor bowling, theatres, snooker/pool halls, music venues, casinos, bingo halls, nightclubs and adult entertainment

Workplaces – Open but working from home is the default option.

Schools – Open with standard protective measures in place.

Credit: PA

LEVEL THREE:

Socialising – People cannot socialise indoors. Six people from two households can meet outdoors and in hospitality settings.

Hospitality – Pubs, restaurants and cafes are all allowed to open but cannot sell alcohol indoors or outdoors. Curfew of 6pm, last entry 5pm.

Accommodation – Hotels, B&Bs and self-catering accommodation such as caravans and campsites are permitted to open. The guidance encourages non-essential use by locals only – not for tourists.

Travel – No non-essential travel into our out of the level three area. International quarantine regulations apply.

Transport – Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible. Avoid non-essential use of public transport. Face coverings compulsory.

Retail and close contact services – Shops and close contact services – such as hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians – are open but may be subject to additional measures. Mobile close contact services not permitted.

Public buildings – Buildings such as libraries and museums are open with protective measures in place.

Stadia and events – No indoor or outdoor events permitted. Stadiums closed to spectators.

Weddings, civil partnerships and funerals – All allowed but with a 20 person limit.

Places of worship – Open but restricted to 50 people.

Leisure and Entertainment – All venues – including cinemas and theatres – closed.

Workplaces – Open but working from home is the default option.

Schools – Open with standard protective measures in place.

Credit: PA

LEVEL FOUR:

Socialising – People cannot socialise indoors. Six people from two households can meet outdoors.

Hospitality – Pubs, restaurants and cafes must close.

Accommodation – Hotels, B&Bs and self-catering accommodation not open for tourists. Work-related essential use only.

Travel – No non-essential travel into or out of the level four area. If necessary, limits on travel distance, or a requirement to stay at home.

Transport – Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible. No use of public transport, except for essential purposes. Face coverings compulsory

Retail and close contact services – Non-essential shops and close contact services – such as hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians – must close. Mobile close contact services not permitted

Public buildings – Buildings such as libraries and museums are closed.

Stadia and events – No indoor or outdoor events permitted. Stadiums closed to spectators.

Weddings, civil partnerships and funerals – A maximum of five people allowed at weddings (six where an interpreter is required). Funerals and wakes subject to 20 person limit.

Places of worship – Open but restricted to 20 people.

Leisure and Entertainment – All venues closed – including cinemas, theatres and gyms.

Workplaces – Only essential indoor workplaces can open along with outdoor workplaces in sectors such as construction and engineering.

Schools – Open with standard protective measures in place.