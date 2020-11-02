A small community in the south of Scotland, that hope create a vast new nature reserve, has secured funding just before the deadline.

It's thought to be one of largest community buyouts and would see the purchase of 10,000 acres - valued at £6 million - from Buccleuch’s Borders Estate.

The Langholm Initiative hope to create a large nature reserve to tackle climate breakdown, boost nature restoration and support community regeneration

The charity has not reached its top funding target but has raised its goal of more than £3.8 million to buy more than 5,000 acres of the land - a revised price for the purchase.

Credit: Langholm Initiative

With group still requiring substantial funding in the final weeks, £500,000 was secured from the Bently Foundation.

Camille Bently, Director of the Bently Foundation, said: “The Bently Foundation is delighted to support this community-led environmental project. We wish them every success and look forward to visiting the new Tarras Valley Nature Reserve in future.”

During the final week, there was a surge of more than £50,000 of donations to the charity’s online crowdfunder – including £24,000 on one day alone. Nearly 4,000 people supported the appeal since its launch on 7 May.

Margaret Pool, Chair of The Langholm Initiative, said: "Our community has a strong cultural connection to this land, which has never been sold before, and securing it for generations to come means so much to so many. Huge thanks to Buccleuch for their positive engagement.”