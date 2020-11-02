Visiting suspended at Borders care home after six residents and staff member get coronavirus
Visiting has been suspended at a care home in the Scottish Borders after several residents and a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.
A joint statement from NHS Borders and Scottish Borders Council confirmed that six residents and a member of staff at Deanfield Care Home, in Hawick, caught the virus.
NHS Borders say they are working closely with SB Cares, who provide adult social care services, to support the residents, their families and staff.