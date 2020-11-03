Daughter fears carers infected her father with coronavirus

Video report by Clare McNeill.

The daughter of a man in hospital with Covid-19 is questioning the role care staff might have played in infecting her 79-year-old father.

Darry Cropper, from Jedburgh, has been receiving daily visits at home from care provider SB Cares since March, after being diagnosed with dementia.NHS Borders and Scottish Borders Council confirmed there was a coronavirus outbreak in Jedburgh in which 26 cases had been identified. They said it was associated with home care services provided by SB Cares and that care workers are among those infected.Five SB Cares staff and seven clients have now tested positive.Both Darry and his wife Trish have now also tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday, they were both admitted to hospital. ITV Border have spoken to Darry's daughter, Shirely Aspin, who is concerned there has been transmission between staff and clients.

Shirley says both her father and step-mum wanted her to ask questions, of how this happened, on their behalf.

Shirley: "My dad has a long term illness, we are terrified for him. We're terrified for Trish because her family have been on the phone to me as well. They're crying all the time.

"We're all anxious and we're trying our best to protect my dad, we've tried our best and this still happens.

"We don't really want to blame specific carers, we just want the system to be looked at to make sure it doesn't happen to somebody else."

Shirley says she's concerned about the Personal Protective Equipment worn by SB Cares staff: "I don't believe they're wearing the right PPE to be doing very intimate close contact with vulnerable adults.

"It is a worry because how can SB Cares keep people safe if that's what's happened, and they're not answering our questions.

"We are concerned because that is Trish and my dad now in hospital and they've asked me to speak on their behalf, because they believe it was the carers.

"If this has happened and it could happen again which could be a disaster, and still may be a disaster for us, surely they should be looking into an investigation of what's gone on and questioning the PPE they're being given.

"Is the PPE adequate? What are managers doing to ensure it's adequate? It's not the carers responsibility. They wear what they are told."

Scottish Borders Council, which runs SB Cares, said there are no issues with supplies of PPE.

In a statement, the local authority said: "The purpose of PPE is to protect the wearer. Whilst our staff did not work while displaying typical COVID-19 symptoms, they were working while potentially infectious. "Of course they were completely unaware of this. In such circumstances even the correct wearing of full PPE by staff does not mean clients were not at risk of catching the virus. ""The council added that although the testing of SB Cares residential care home staff takes place on a weekly basis, in line with national guidance. There is no guidance regarding the testing of home care staff, therefore they are tested when symptomatic."