Daughter fears carers infected her father with coronavirus

Video report by Clare McNeill.

The daughter of a man in hospital with Covid-19 is questioning the role care staff might have played in infecting her 79-year-old father.

Darry Cropper, from Jedburgh, has been receiving daily visits at home from care provider SB Cares since March, after being diagnosed with dementia.NHS Borders and Scottish Borders Council confirmed there was a coronavirus outbreak in Jedburgh in which 26 cases had been identified. They said it was associated with home care services provided by SB Cares and that care workers are among those infected.Both Darry and his wife Trish have now also tested positive for Covid-19.

Credit: Family photo

On Sunday, they were both admitted to hospital. ITV Border have spoken to Darry's daughter, Shirely Aspin, who is concerned there has been transmission between staff and clients.

Shirley says both her father and step-mum wanted her to ask questions, of how this happened, on their behalf.

Shirley: "When I went to the hospital I was told one of the carers may have infected your dad. That worries me, I don't know how they've infected them because they wear gloves, masks, and disposable pinnies when they're working with them.

"If it was definitely them how could they have done that? I don't believe they're wearing the right PPE."

Darry's daughter, Shirley, has spoken to ITV Border. Credit: ITV News

She continued: "My dad has a long term illness, we are terrified for him. We're terrified for Trish because her family have been on the phone to me as well. They're crying all the time.

"We're all anxious and we're trying our best to protect my dad, we've tried our best and this still happens.

"We don't really want to blame specific carers, we just want the system to be looked at to make sure it doesn't happen to somebody else."

Credit: Family photo

Shirley says she's concerned about the Personal Protective Equipment worn by SB Cares staff: "I don't believe they're wearing the right PPE to be doing very intimate close contact with vulnerable adults.

"It is a worry because how can SB Cares keep people safe if that's what's happened, and they're not answering our questions.

"We are concerned because that is Trish and my dad now in hospital and they've asked me to speak on their behalf, because they believe it was the carers.

"If this has happened and it could happen again which could be a disaster, and still may be a disaster for us, surely they should be looking into an investigation of what's gone on and questioning the PPE they're being given.

"Is the PPE adequate? What are managers doing to ensure it's adequate? It's not the carers responsibility. They wear what they are told."

Credit: PA

Jen Holland, Chief Operating Officer of SB Cares, said: “We continue to support all our clients across the Scottish Borders and communicate regularly with affected clients and their families.

“SB Cares provides care to hundreds of people every single day through both our home care and residential care services. While we have implemented all infection control measures, over and above national guidance, there is always a risk of this highly contagious virus spreading, especially where any of our staff or clients are asymptomatic.

“I would like to thank all our clients, their families and of course our staff for their ongoing co-operation and support at such a challenging time for health and social care services, not just here in the Scottish Borders but across the country.”