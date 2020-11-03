There were 14 deaths involving Covid-19 across Cumbria in the week ending 23 October, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics.

That's an increase from 9 the previous week, and is the highest number since the start of June.

The figures are based on death certificates that mention coronavirus, bringing the total number in the county to 596.

Overall, the North West of England continues to have the highest rates of coronavirus in the country, with Blackburn with Darwen at the top of the list. The lowest rate in the region is for Allerdale, in Cumbria, which is currently on 109.5, up from 86.9.

Credit: PA

Official figures show Covid-related deaths in the UK are increasing week on week.

The data says there were 978 fatalities in England and Wales in the week ending October 23 mentioned "novel coronavirus" on the death certificate, an increase of 308 or 46% on the week before.

It is the highest number of deaths involving Covid-19 since the week ending June 12.

Also in the week ending October 23, 9.1% of all deaths in England and Wales were coronavirus-related.

The figure is a marked increase from the week before when deaths where coronavirus was mentioned made up 6.4% of the total.

The rising statistic comes amid an overall increase in the number of deaths compared to the five-year average.