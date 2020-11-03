Video report by Emily Reader.

It's been billed as one of the most important presidential elections of our lifetime, but with just a few hours remaining until the polls close, what is it like for American citizens watching on from afar? Well, from Cumbria to be precise.

As Donald Trump and Joe Biden battle it out for the White House, we've been talking to two US expats as they keep a keen eye on what the future of their home country might look like.

Millions of people have already cast their ballots by post - which is the case for Nikyah and Lesley, who now live in Penrith.

Nikiyah's postal vote will be placed in the state of Florida, with Lesley's in Pennsylvania.

Credit: PA

Nikiyah told ITV Border that it is difficult to be away from home while the election is ongoing. She said: "It's like you're still connected but you feel disconnected and I struggle.

"A part of me is happy to be away from all the craziness and drama, but then the other side of me who is very much American wants to be there with my family and my friends."

The friends say the presidential election is prevalent around the world, not just in the United States, and despite living in the UK they say it's still important for them to vote.

"It's probably the biggest election of my lifetime," says Nikayah. "I've always had the mentality of, if you don't vote then don't complain.

"It is up to us and every single vote does matter, this is the way we can get our voices heard with all of the different things going on with regards to race."

Credit: PA

Pennsylvania and Florida are both key swing states in this election, which could help clinch a victory for either candidate.

Lesely said: "My husband and I have five children in mid to late 20s just starting out in the US and I can't think if a policy of Donal Trump's that won't impact everyone in the country."

For Joe Biden and Donald Trump only a few hours stand in the way of the White House. And with some American voters living out of the country, the whole world will be watching.

