A leading academic at the University of Cumbria says there needs to be much more help offered to people suffering from mental health issues associated with lockdowns.

Professor Kaz Stuart is one of a number of experts who have been asked to contribute to a House of Lords report looking at the long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic over the next five years.

Ralph Blumson spoke with Professor Kaz at the university's Fusehill Street Campus in Carlisle - watch the full interview here:

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help:

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org

Mind also offer mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.

Campaign Against Living Miserably's (CALM) helpline and webchat are open from 5pm until midnight, 365 days a year. Call CALM on 0800 58 58 58 or chat to their trained helpline staff online. No matter who you are or what you're going through, it's free, anonymous and confidential.