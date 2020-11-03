A Hollywood actor who has been in the north of England filming a popular Netflix drama has returned home ahead of the second coronavirus lockdown.

Henry Cavill, who is best known for playing Superman in the 2013 film Man of Steel, posted a photo on Instagram thanking Cumbria and Yorkshire for hosting the film crew.

The 37-year-old is the lead actor in the Netflix drama The Witcher - a dark fantasy television series telling the story of Geralt, a mutated monster hunter played by the Jersey-born actor.

The Cumbrian fells and Yorkshire dales have become the perfect backdrop for a second series of the show, which is expected to land on the streaming site next year.

Posting on his social media page to more than 14 million followers, Henry said: "England returns to Lockdown on Thursday so it is time for me to depart Yorkshire and the extraordinary North, and head back down South to continue shooting in the studio.

"Thank you for hosting all of us on season 2 of The Witcher. Hopefully I shall return to your hills, dales and fells soon. Stay strong and stay safe, my friends."

The Witcher - which is based on a book by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski - was one of the most watched TV series on Netflix in 2019.