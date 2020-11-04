North West police forces issue stark warning ahead of second lockdown

North West of England Chief Constables have released a joint statement warning people flouting lockdown rules ahead of Thursday when restrictions come into force once more.

It comes after the five forces - Cumbria, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire - say they have seen a 'minority' of people who 'seem incapable of demonstrating any civic responsibility and complying with the regulations.'

Credit: Cumbria Police

The statement, which is signed by each of the constabularies chief constables, including Cumbria's Michelle Skeer, set out three messages to the public:

"To the majority of our communities who have tried so hard to comply with restrictions, please carry on. We know how hard this is, but we need to maintain that shared purpose we had in the first lockdown to defeat the virus and, ultimately, save lives.

"To the minority who feel the restrictions don’t apply to them be prepared to face the consequences of greater levels of enforcement. We will collectively target those who flout the restrictions, particularly those organising large gatherings and music events, repeatedly holding parties or deliberately causing harm to our communities by not following the restrictions, such as self-isolating where necessary.

"Where we have issued Fixed Penalty notices a significant proportion of recipients think they can ignore them. We are therefore seeking support from Government and the Judiciary to consider how we bring these people to justice rapidly. Let us all do everything we can."

MPs are to vote on a new four-week coronavirus lockdown for England today amid warnings the NHS will be overwhelmed with thousands more deaths unless action is taken.

With Labour backing the new restrictions, which are due to come into force on Thursday, the Government is expected comfortably to win Wednesday’s Commons vote.