Representing Border: 04.11.20

On tonight's programme - a sharp rise in the number of Scottish COVID-19 fatalities. The First Minister announces fifty more deaths and fourteen hundred new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Weekly fatalities climbed to almost a hundred and seventy, the highest level since May, including ten deaths in Dumfries and Galloway. Nicola Sturgeon says she' s considering making travel restrictions legally enforceable. Also tonight - the row over Scottish furlough payments rumbles on. How damaging has the UK Government's mixed messaging been for the Scottish Tories? Peter MacMahon speaks to former Tory spin doctor Andy Maciver. Plus defeat for the SNP at Holyrood as MSPs demand Ministers publish the legal advice on the botched Salmond investigation

