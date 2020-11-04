Will there be a Christmas panto in Carlisle this year? Oh yes there will!

2020 has been difficult for everyone, so what better news than the return of the Sands Centre Christmas pantomime. But this year, the show will be performed with a difference.

It will be a show unlike any other delivered at the popular Carlisle venue, but will feature some familiar faces.

This year's rib-tickling Panto will tell the familiar story of Beauty and the Beast, starring Carlisle lad Matt Pagan as the Prince/Beast, CFM Radio's Robbie Dee as Mrs Potts and illusionist Andrew Flemming as Silly Billy.

Due the coronavirus pandemic, this year's performance is a socially distanced 75 minute show for all the family. It will be reduced capacity, with no refreshment break, to minimise crowding in the venue.