Cumbria's hospitals under increasing pressure after rise in Covid patients

Credit: PA

Hospitals in Cumbria are coming under increasing pressure as the number of coronavirus patients continues to rise. 159 people now being treated across the county.

That's according to the county's health board who say new COVID-19 infections are rising.

The latest coronavirus update from the director of public health, Colin Cox, says despite indications that infection rates are stabilising in some areas of the county, there are 'concerning increases' in others.

While Barrow and Carlisle remained the districts with the highest infection rates, both saw their rates drop. Barrow remains above the England average and Carlisle just below.

Allerdale, Copeland and South Lakeland all saw significant increases in their rates, though all remain well below the England average.

Director of Public Health Colin Cox. Credit: ITV Border

According to ONS figures released on Tuesday, there were fourteen deaths involving coronavirus in the week ending 23 October. That's an increase from nine the previous week, and the highest number since the start of June.

The weekly report said patients in hospital are seeing more people coming in with Covid-19, the figures include those being treated at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary which also takes patients from South Cumbria.

Colin Cox, Cumbria’s Director of Public Health, said: “What is clear is that the number of people in hospital is increasing and the health system is under real pressure. We have also sadly seen further deaths.

“If everyone sticks to the rules, the lockdown gives us the chance to significantly reduce infections, reducing pressure on the NHS, preventing more deaths and giving more time for vaccines to be developed. Although we must be prepared for further increases over the new two weeks before the effect of the lockdown in felt.

“We know these new restrictions will have a significant impact on our economy and on people’s well-being, there is help and support available and I would urge anyone having difficulty to contact the council’s COVID helpline.”