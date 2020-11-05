Remember, remember...these top tips for staying safe this Bonfire Night

This year has seen firework shows and bonfires cancelled in Cumbria and the south of Scotland to stop large crowds gathering together and potentially spreading coronavirus.

Fire and rescue services in our region say they understand people may still want to let off fireworks in their gardens, but are asking people to be safe and responsible.

Stephen Mitchell, from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: "There's been cancellation of a lot of public events this year, which is leading to people to having private events.

"We would just say to people to check the firework code and any fire safety guidance that we provide this year keep yourself safe. Theres a number of devastating injuries that can be caused by the inappropriate use of fire works and anti social use of fireworks."

In Cumbria, Craig Drinkald, from the county's fire and rescue service, echoed the message. He told ITV Border: "Don't burn rubbish, don't burn aerosols or any rubbers or anything like that that's going to contaminate the environment.

"Make sure you've got something to put it out, make sure it's supervised and keep children well away. If you are going to have fireworks make sure they're British standard fireworks - again, that you keep them away from houses, pets, and you don't go back to them when they're lit."

If you are still planning to go ahead with a fireworks display, remember that these are actually explosives and you should follow the Firework Code:

Only buy fireworks with a CE mark

Don't drink alcohol if setting off fireworks

Keep fireworks in a closed box

Follow the instructions on each firework

Light them at arm's length, using a taper

Stand well back

Never go near a firework that has been lit. Even if it hasn't gone off, it could still explode

Never put fireworks in your pocket or throw them

Direct rockets away from spectators

Always supervise children around fireworks

Light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves

Never give sparklers to a child under five

Keep pets indoors

Don't let off fireworks after 11pm

The fire service also warns that despite safety warnings every year, firework celebrations can still end in a trip to hospital, and want everyone to follow these top tips:

Never drink alcohol if you are tending a bonfire or setting off fireworks – remember it is an offence to consume alcohol in a public place.

To reduce the emission of harmful smoke and combustion products bonfires should comprise of untreated wood and paper based materials only.

There is a danger of explosion from pressurised containers or sealed vessels amongst bonfire material or irresponsibly thrown on burning bonfires.

Never throw fireworks on bonfires.

Never use flammable liquids to ignite bonfires – use proprietary fire lighters.

Smoke from bonfires must not pose a public nuisance, affect visibility on roads or otherwise inconvenience vehicles.

Sparks, flying embers or burning debris must not endanger nearby property.

Never leave a burning/smouldering bonfire unsupervised – make sure it is completely extinguished.

