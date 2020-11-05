Representing Border: 05.11.20

On tonight's programme - the Chancellor's COVID climbdown - Rishi Sunak announces the jobs furlough scheme will be extended to the Spring after weeks of uncertainty and days of constitutional wrangling. We hear reaction from the First Minister and from a worker in Stranraer who was furloughed and has since been made redundant. Also on the programme - as the NHS faces a challenging winter the Scottish Government insists hospitals have enough capacity to cope for now. Plus the thoughts of this week's commentators - Joyce McMillan from The Scotsman and Rachel Watson, the Deputy Political Editor of the Scottish Daily Mail

