Another three residents have died at a care home in Dumfries after an outbreak of coronavirus, bringing the total to 10.

The health board announced last month that a "number of cases" had been confirmed at Charnwood Lodge care home, on Annan Road.

The home, which has had all visiting suspended at this time, cares for elderly residents and patients with dementia.

Today, three more deaths were confirmed where Covid was recorded as being present.

A spokesperson from NHS Dumfries and Galloway said: "Thoughts continue to be with families and with staff at this time.

"Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership note that has been a very difficult and distressing situation for all involved, and note the swift action, dedication and commitment of care home operators Community Integrated Care and their colleagues in how they have responded.

"Work was immediately undertaken to contain the spread of COVID-19, and this has not been an easy task against what is an invisible and highly transmissible virus.

"This outbreak demonstrates just how challenging it is to contain the virus even when all the correct protocols are being observed. "