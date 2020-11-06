Dumfriesshire primary school closes after coronavirus outbreak

A Dumfriesshire primary school has been forced to close after an outbreak of coronavirus.

Collin Primary School, near Dumfries, has been shut to allow time for contact tracing to be carried out and a thorough deep-clean.

The school and local authority say it is not expected to reopen to pupils and teachers again until 18 November.

A message from the headteacher to parents reads: "Due to the nature of our small school, it was deemed appropriate by public health that all children and staff were “close contacts” and so should adhere to government guidance of self-isolation for 14 days.

"This is for pupils only; this does not affect parents/carers . If you have any Covid-19 related questions, please see the previously sent letter for contact details."

No details of the number of cases has been released by the school so far.

More on this as we get it.