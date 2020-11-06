Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group has confirmed two brands under the retailer's stable have collapsed into administration, with hundreds of jobs axed and more under threat.

A total of 866 jobs have been lost across Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Ponden Home.

The companies will continue to trade online and in-store, subject to the respective national lockdown restrictions in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The two businesses are a part of entrepreneur, Philip Day’s, Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group that employs thousands of people across the UK. Bosses issued a warning last month that the retail empire was on the brink of collapse.

A spokesperson for EWM Group said: “Over the past month we explored all possible options to save Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Ponden Home from going into administration, but unfortunately the ongoing trading conditions caused by the pandemic and lockdowns proved too much.

"It is with a heavy heart we acknowledge there is no alternative but to place the businesses into administration. We will continue to do all we can to support FRP Advisory in trying to secure the best outcome possible for these businesses in these sad circumstances."

Credit: PA

Tony Wright, Joint Administrator and Partner at FRP, said: “Recent months have proven extremely challenging for many retailers, even those that were trading well before the pandemic, including the teams at Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Ponden Home.

"The administrations will provide some further protection while we continue our search for buyers to secure the long-term futures for both businesses.

“Regrettably, the impact of COVID-19 on the brands’ core customer base and tighter restrictions on trading mean that the current structure of the businesses is unsustainable and has resulted in redundancies. We are working with all affected members of staff to provide the appropriate support.”

More on this as we get it.